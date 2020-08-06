A compromise was reached — but the uphill push to get tax relief in front of the governor remains.

In a late-night session, senators voted 43 - 2 in favor of advancing the compromise bill. Sen. Ernie Chambers and Megan Hunt were the only two senators against Wednesday’s vote. However, the bill is far from beloved by the Unicameral or Panhandle’s representatives.

“You need to call it what it is,” Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman said on Thursday. “A decrease in the increase.”

The bill would send $125 million to homeowners, businesses and farmland in the form of tax credits. In the first year, schools would still receive money from property taxes. Over time, the tax credit would grow to 18% against property taxes.

The bill — which is the resuscitated version of LB 1106 — also updates the state’s business incentive act and promises $300 million to the University of Nebraska Medical Center to build an updated facility. The rest of the facility would be paid for by federal dollars and donations.

During a phone call conference with the Scottsbluff-Gering Chamber of Commerce, Gering Sen. John Stinner called Wednesday’s debate one of the best he’d been a part of in his time as a senator. Stinner was one of the Senators working on the compromise bill during the restarted session.

However, other senators expressed concern that the 150-page bill was written too hurriedly and that they would need more time to analyze its potential consequences.

For his part, Stinner agreed that the bill would need some adjustments, but that nothing material would change. He also called the bill comprehensive.

Erdman disagreed that the bill provided relief.

“My opinion of tax relief is that I pay less next year than I paid this year,” Erdman told the Star-Herald on Thursday.

He said the incentive package attached to the tax bill does nothing to sway him.

“(The incentive package) doesn’t mean anything to any common citizen of the state,” Erdman said. “They put three bills together, two of them I didn’t like.”

He said the property tax bill was better than a poke in the eye with a sharp stick but it didn’t mean much.

“They painted us into a corner,” Erdman said.

In all, Erdman expects the three-pronged bill to reach the governor’s desk before the session ends.

“I think it’s going to pass and it’s going to be disappointing to the people who pay property tax when they have the impression that we actually did something to relieve their burden, when in fact they’re going to pay more next year then they did last year,” Erdman said. “It’s really not relief.”

Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon had a similar perspective.

“I am sad to report the property tax portion of this bill doesn’t really lower property taxes. To me, that term means you are going to pay less for property taxes this year than you did last year,” Brewer said in an email. “As my friend Sen. Erdman says, this bill ‘is a decrease in the increase.’”

Brewer said that the political make-up of the current Unicameral hobbled any attempt at serious tax-reform.

“Many of the urban senators from Lincoln and Omaha simply will not support a measure to reduce high property taxes that is more substantial than LB 1107. They strongly oppose limiting school spending in any way,” Brewer said.

Brewer also expressed concern about the incentive package shoehorned into the tax bill. He said that no one could show him a study or evidence that indicated that business incentives even work.

“I voted for LB 1107 on this first round of debate,” Brewer said. “There are two more rounds of debate to come. We only have four legislative days left to get this done. If there is any further reduction in the property tax portion of this bill, I won’t vote for it.”

The session resumes on Tuesday.