A familiar face in the business community has joined Twin Cities Development (TCD) as its marketing and social media specialist to help Panhandle businesses expand their market reach.

Amy Sapp is already familiar to many area leaders as she assisted many other communities with business and retention visits from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The purpose was to learn the successes and challenges small business owners face in a competitive marketplace.

Sapp grew up in northeast Colorado, but calls Nebraska home. About four years ago, she was the business manager for One Stop Safety Solutions, which served the oil industry.

About the time when the oil industry hit a bump in the road, Sapp and her family were on vacation and made a stop in Kimball.

“We found a house right away that we really liked,” she said. “I didn’t know a thing about Kimball, but as we looked at the house, I knew that’s where we’d be living.”

The City of Kimball was looking for a special projects coordinator and economic development director. When Sapp reviewed the job description she knew it was in her skill set, so she applied for the position. She served in that post for 3½ years.

Sapp’s roles over the past two decades have included project management, leadership, marketing, e-commerce, website and social media development and more.

“I started with promoting Kimball’s LB 840 economic development program to more businesses,” she said. “I also promoted the Main Street Improvement Project, which helped fund renovations to business building facades.”

During her time in Kimball, Sapp also worked with TCD and the West Nebraska Economic Development group to expand those opportunities to the wider Panhandle.

So when the marketing position opened at TCD, several people she knew encouraged Sapp to apply.

In a prepared statement, TCD Executive Director Rawnda Pierce said they were fortunate to have Sapp join the team. Citing Sapp’s experience at Kimball and with other businesses, Pierce said, “She brings a spark and lots of enthusiasm to the table. She will be a great fit for TCD.”

One of her first ideas is to build a promotion, similar to the tourism industry, to attract new businesses and residents to the state. She also plans to build up their social media program to attract more people.

“We need a diverse business community to succeed,” Sapp said. “Everybody wants to attract a big industry, but you have to be different. The boom and bust we’ve experienced in Kimball wasn’t pleasant.”

Sapp said one of the positives she’s seen in the area is the focus on regionalism. It involves numerous small communities banding together to share expertise and build the economic development of the entire Panhandle.

She said another area of the job she enjoys is getting out of the office and meeting business owners.

“I want to find out how we can help them achieve more of their business goals,” Sapp said. “Once this pandemic ends, I want to help them get more out of their existing business retention and expansion programs.”