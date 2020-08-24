Legendary rock band Metallica and the feel-good flick “The Goonies” will take Midwest Skyview Drive-in patrons back to the ‘80s this weekend.

The Encore Drive-in Nights concert series will continue on Saturday with Metallica and special guest Three Days Grace. The show will feature a full set, running about two hours and 40 minutes and featuring material from the band’s nearly four-decade career.

The concert was shot especially for the event at a location near the band’s northern California headquarters and was mixed and edited by the band’s award-winning production team.

This will be the first stage appearance for the group since two S&M2 concerts in September 2019 when the band performed alongside the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra. The show marked the 20th anniversary of the S&M concerts and album release.

Tickets for Saturday night’s show will include four digital downloads of S&M2, an album documenting the two historic concerts.

Typically, concert attendees pay admission on an individual basis, however tickets for Encore Drive-in Nights shows admit one vehicle with up to six people. Each ticket is $114.99 and is all inclusive.

The event will take place rain or shine and is set to begin at dusk, which will be around 8:20 p.m. The gates open at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets for this performance must be purchased at ticketmaster.com/encoredriveinnights.

Tickets for “The Goonies,” rated PG, will be purchased at the drive-in on Sunday. The gates open at 7:15 p.m. The show will begin at dusk, or around 8:20 p.m.

For Midwest Theater members who show their cards, admission is $3 per person, with a maximum of $10 per car. Non-member admission is $5 per person with a $15 maximum.

“Goonies” follows a group of friends on an adventure to save their homes after being threatened by a property development company.

The children find an old pirate map in the attic and decide to follow it in search of lost treasure. Adventures are rarely easy, and this one certainly isn’t but “Goonies never say die.”