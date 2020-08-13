Local schools and events have been spreading the word: Wear a mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

During Wednesday’s Panhandle Public Health District’s daily briefing, Panhandle Public Health Director Kim Engel gave a shout out to the Scottsbluff Public Schools for a video of the Scottsbluff mascot — or “Mask-ot” according to a video posted on the Scottsbluff Public School’s website — promoting tips to help children wear a mask.

The fun video shared some tips for helping children get ready for wearing a mask as many schools will require masks, at least in situations where social distancing is not possible, when school starts this week and next. PPHD officials also shared tips available on the PPHD website including answering questions and sharing facts with children from credible sources about COVID-19 in a way that children can understand and reassuring children that they are safe.

PPHD also shared a video, which has been circulating on social media on simple steps to protect you and your friends from the spread of the coronavirus. The Nebraska Children and Families Foundation worked with various partners to put together the PSA, which is targeted at encouraging teens and young adults to wear masks. The video is available at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Facebook page and on YouTube.

Engel also shared a fun photo from the Monument Marathon committee, which is available on its Facebook page, encouraging runners and volunteers to wear masks at the event coming up in September. Race Director Jennifer Reisig has told the Star-Herald that all runners will be provided a gaiter-style mask.

“They will be wearing masks and we have lots of visitors coming into the area,” Engel said, also noting that this week is the Old West Balloon Fest and encouraging people to wear masks and social distance.

Engel and Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said that gatherings are the most common ways that the spread of the coronavirus is occurring. Schnell said that community spread cases continue to increase, which means that officials are unable to determine exactly where a person may have contracted the virus as they are unable to identify a specific person who they may have had contact with. To date, 136 of 479 cases reported since March 2 are community spread cases in the Panhandle.

“It’s a good reason to take all those precautions when you are out and about,” Schnell said of the increase in community spread cases.

Testing in the area that is done through TestNebraska is continuing to average about four days before results are received, Schnell said. TestNebraska testing is available at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Chadron Community Hospital, Gordon Memorial Hospital, Box Butte General Hospital and Sidney Regional West Medical Center. Sign up is available at testnebraska.com.

Earlier this week, Engel said that hospitals that are providing TestNebraska testing do receive supplies and materials for testing from the private company, which has contracted with the State of Nebraska to increase testing.

Testing is also available at Community Action Partnership in Gering and Morrill County Community Hospital. People can also get testing through their local hospital or clinic, but testing may be limited.

During Wednesday’s call, 10 new cases were reported in the Panhandle. Nine of the cases involved adults. Community spread cases reported were: 3, Dawes County; 2, Scotts Bluff County; 1, Sheridan County. Close contact cases were: 2, Scotts Bluff County; 1, Morrill County. In Scotts Bluff County, one child under the age of 19 was reported to have contracted the virus from a close contact.

There are currently 56 active cases with one person hospitalized. To date, 417 people have recovered.