A small, empty bait shop on the way into Bridgeport State Recreation Area inspired Bridgeport native Rayleigh Farrenkopf, 20, to start her own lakeside business.

Instead of selling bait, however, she and her two younger brothers, Parker Farrenkopf, 16, and Brody Farrenkopf, 9, decided to provide recreational gear to use on the nearby lakes. Brody hopes to add bait into the equation in the future.

For now, these three siblings have three kayaks and one paddleboard available for rent by the hour or for a whole day.

The Bridgeport State Recreation Area is a popular spot for camping and water activities among locals, particularly on the weekends and holidays, Rayleigh said.

“And a lot of the hot days too,” Parker added.

An elementary education major at Chadron State and currently an employee at Tarnished Halo, Rayleigh said she and her brother Parker, a lifeguard at the Dee Berg Memorial Swimming Pool, were brainstorming ways to make a little extra cash while sitting at home during the pandemic. Living in a town near a lake made it a no brainer.

“Nobody else around here’s doing it,” Rayleigh, the leader of the operation, said.

Rayleigh said beginning the business was a lot harder than any of them expected. After convincing their grandpa to be their financial investor, they acquired proper insurance, bought kayaks, and obtained a city permit. Rayleigh’s boyfriend loaned them a trailer to haul their equipment, and they set up for the first time on Wednesday, July 8. They will be set up near the Bridgeport State Recreation Area every weekend for the rest of the summer, ready to provide some fun on the lake.

While the lakes typically garner a lot of traffic, Rayleigh said it did seem a little quieter this year, possibly because of COVID-19. She said this year was their startup year, and they hope to really get business going by next year.

You can find them set up on the stretch after the first right into the recreation area on Friday afternoon/evenings, all day on Saturdays, and on Sundays after 1 p.m. You can rent a kayak or paddleboard for $15 an hour or $60 for the day.

In order to rent, you will have to sign a waiver, which will ask you for your age, driver’s license number, and preferred kayak (or paddle board). You must and be 18 years old or older, or else have an adult sign for anyone younger.

If you would like to rent during the week or have other questions, you can contact Rayleigh at 254-721-3788 or Parker at 308-279-0527.