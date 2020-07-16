Three western Nebraska communities are considered to be at a heightened risk level for the transmission of COVID-19, according to a risk level tool released by Panhandle Public Health District Thursday.

PPHD unveiled new county and community risk level assessment tools, building on the risk dial the district released three weeks ago. The dials and tools use risk levels of low, moderate, high and severe to illustrate to citizens the potential of coronavirus spread in the Panhandle. Minatare in Scotts Bluff County, Bayard and Bridgeport, both in Morrill County, are assessed as high risk, according to the new tool.

Only four of the 12 counties overseen by Panhandle Public Health District are considered at low risk level spread of COVID-19: Box Butte, Garden, Deuel and Grant counties. Each of those four counties have had few cases, with Box Butte and Garden having the most cases, with four each. Grant County has not had any cases, according to the PPHD dashboard.

Sioux, Scotts Bluff, Banner, Kimball, Morrill, Cheyenne and Sheridan counties are all listed at “moderate” risk level.

Kelsey Irvine, community health planner with PPHD, discussed the tools. The dials will take into account three weeks of data, intended to be an indicator of current activity in the area. Eight different levels are determined to measure the risk level. Each of the levels are the same as those used to assess the region. Irvine said the regional picture will have an impact on the county and community levels, especially as the Panhandle health care system essentially functions as a regional network, the public health system covers the entire region and people travel between the communities.

“When we get into the county level, we’re able to drill down further with the overall positivity rate, identifying community clusters and the trajectory of cases,” she said. “Then in the community level, we can get a little more specific with identifying the community clusters and the trajectory of cases."

Three of the measures are looking at the number of cases that have been experienced:

— Overall positivity rate: the total number of confirmed (positive) cases, as a percentage of the total number of tests completed.

— Weekly positivity rate: the number of confirmed (positive) cases in a week, as a percentage of the total number of tests completed.

— Trajectory of cases in past 14 days: the increase or decrease in the number of confirmed cases.

Hospital capacity is also a factor in risk, determining, like the governor does for the directed health measures, the availability of beds and ventilators for treating patients:

— Adult ICU bed availability: the percentage of adult intensive care unit beds available, out of the total number of staffed adult intensive care unit beds in the region.

— Ventilator availability: the percentage of ventilators available, out of the total number of ventilators in the region.

The last three of the measures looks at the ability of the region to track the number of cases and determine where cases are occurring and ability to get potential patients into quarantine:

— Identifying community clusters: the proportion of confirmed cases that can be identified as an exposure type of close contact.

— Testing availability: the ability to obtain testing.

— Ability to contact trace in 24 hours: the ability to complete contact tracing of a confirmed case in 24 hours.

Like the risk dial, the county and community risk levels are planned to be updated every week on Tuesday.

Four more cases of the coronavirus were announced Thursday. Two were announced as close contacts of previously positive persons: a Kimball County woman in her 40s and a Scotts Bluff County man in his 20s. Two cases were identified as community spread, a teen girl and a woman in her 20s, both in Scotts Bluff County. Since March 2, 6,279 people have been tested with 369 positives returned for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.8 percent. There are 69 active cases, with two people currently hospitalized. A total of 295 people have recovered from the virus. Five deaths have been reported, all in Scotts Bluff County.

