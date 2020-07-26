Goshen County residents will be voting for a new county commissioner come the primary election in August. Two new candidates and an incumbent are running for the open seat.

Those signed up to run are Justin Burkart, Cecil Sauer, and incumbent Russell “Pinky” Walter. Walter was appointed to a seat September 2019.

The top two candidates with the most votes will then advance to the General Election in November.

Each candidate answered a questionnaire about their interest in becoming a commissioner.

Justin Burkart

How long have you lived in Goshen County and what do you do for a living?

I was born and raised in Goshen County. I am the reentry program manager for the Wyoming Department of Corrections and deputy emergency management coordinator for Goshen County. I also write and manage most all grants for the Town of Yoder.

Can you tell me why you are running for County Commissioner? And what do you think would put you over the other two running?

I am running for Goshen County Commissioner to provide an energetic environment to improve county services and quality of life within Goshen County. I am the youngest candidate and have passion and enthusiasm to take on projects for the betterment of the county. I believe that I am the best candidate as I have a track record for creativity and following through on large projects. I have the skills necessary to be an effective county commissioner based on my education and experience working with government entities whether it be local, state, or federal. I have many years of experience in project management, budgeting, and a specialty for grant writing. I have a vast experience in managerial experience to include 120 hours of certified classroom training to include human resource functions.

What do you think is the most important thing that Goshen County needs right now, through a Commissioner’s view?

Currently, Goshen County needs to be able to diversify. We are an agricultural community and agriculture plays a very important role in Goshen County. However, we need a platform where we can offer opportunities for other businesses like manufacturing that are not necessarily dependent on the local economy and on local consumers for primary support. This would provide income for the county and provide needed jobs for our county.

What do you think is your future view of being a commissioner for Goshen County, what would you like to start and see grow in our county to enable Goshen County to be a great place to raise kids and get them to stay here?

To reiterate, I would like to see businesses such as manufacturing come into our community to provide income and jobs for our county. Also, as a county commissioner, I would support youth activities and projects. Investing in our youth is especially important and many families look at our amenities when looking to move their family here or making the decision to stay in Goshen County. It is important for a community to have attractions that support family activities and youth programs.

What do you want to see done about the use of the fairgrounds and get it to be a money maker, instead of a losing situation? What would you do to lower the electrical costs that are hindering the use of the facilities?

For the first time in many years, the fairgrounds have operated in the black this last fiscal year. Reduced overhead costs have assisted with operating expenses along with raising their rates to use the facilities. Cancellations and postponements due to COVID-19 have reduced their income in the last year, but they were still profitable for FY 2019. State and Federal grants could be utilized to make the facility more energy efficient to reduce operational costs.

Do you think roads in Goshen County have improved this past year? And what do you think is needed in the near future?

The roads and the road maintenance plan have improved in the last year because of new leadership and additional training. However, with over 1,200 miles of roads and 65 major bridges to maintain, it is a huge financial undertaking to have every road perfect. Some of the roads have a better base than others that require more maintenance to address their issues. I would like to see a real-time electronic road report ticket system that residents could submit road repair request with the ability to upload pictures. The road superintendent would be able to prioritize based on a strategic plan to provide additional maintenance. However, it takes money to do road maintenance and Goshen County is one of the poorest counties in the state. Additional funds must be allocated to maintain the roads and additional grant funding from state and federal programs could be used to support further road maintenance.

If you have a problem come up that is not something you are aware of for the county, what would you do to make sure voices are heard and answered?

I think communication between commissioners and the community is very important. If elected, I would create online applications where you would be able to voice your concerns and opinions, providing the ability to make sure your voice is heard. At the same time, I would be able to share information on why and how commissioners came to a conclusion on important topics.

What is your biggest concern about feedlots in the county? And what do you think would be a good solution?

We are an agricultural community and feedlots are very important to our community. However, there is not a perfect solution for the placement of feedlots as the county does not have zoning.

What is your educational background and if you were not raised here, where did you move from and when?

I possess a criminal justice degree from the University of Wyoming. Additionally, I have a degree in information management systems from the College of Business from the University of Wyoming. This degree consists of accounting and finance, economics, management and marketing, and business analytics to name a few. I am born and raised in Goshen County and have never lived anywhere else.

What will county residents notice differently about you if you are elected to the position of County Commissioner?

What separates me from the rest of the candidates is that I am very energetic, and my skills and abilities are exactly what the county needs right now. With the current state of the economy and the latest revenue projections by the State of Wyoming, the coming years will be extremely challenging for Goshen County financially. I have a lot of experience working with tight budgets on the local and state level. With my leadership experience, I have been highly successful in offsetting declining revenue with other income sources such as grants. Over the years, I have secured over $5 million in grant funding to assist Goshen County agencies and communities. Grants will be extremely important for county department heads so they can maintain quality services to the residents of Goshen County.

Russell (Pinky) Walter

How long have you lived in Goshen County and what do you do for a living?

I grew up in Lingle and left when I was 30. I went back to school, joined the National Guard for the educational benefits, and then went to work for Laramie County Community College for 10 years as an instructor and rodeo coach. We moved back here when I was 52 and have managed four ranches and worked in two feedlots since then. I am now retired.

Can you tell me why you are running for County Commissioner? And what do you think would put you over the other two running?

I was picked last year by the Republican Party to finish the unexpired term of an existing county commissioner. I am very experienced in public office since moving back to Goshen County. I was appointed the municipal court judge in Lingle which I held for two years before becoming the Lingle mayor for eight years. As mayor of Lingle, I worked closely with the town council to budget money needed for repairs on the aging infrastructure of the town such as the sewer lines and the streets. I am now serving the unexpired term of county commissioner, which has helped me understand the budgeting process for the various departments and I understand the financial problems the county is under at this time.

What do you think is the most important thing that Goshen County needs right now, through a Commissioner’s view?

For people to know that it takes time and money to make changes. The road repairs are being prioritized and worked on. They did not get bad overnight and there are a lot of roads to maintain in Goshen County. Also, there are different needs for different areas of the county. The needs of people in the towns is different than the needs of the people in the county and finding the balance between is the challenge, while maintaining our existing Wyoming values. The Goshen County Commissioner must not only view the yearly budgets and the various department values, but has to also look to the future with regards to tax monies, severance taxes, property taxes, etc.

What do you think is your future view of being a commissioner for Goshen County, what would you like to start and see grow in our county to enable Goshen County to be a great place to raise kids and get them to stay here?

Of course, in able to get our children to stay, grow and prosper in Goshen County, we have to find businesses and occupations for them.

This is basically an agricultural community, but new businesses can fit right in. A new packing plant would be a great place to start. The hemp business looks like that could be something worthwhile. New businesses would be welcomed and especially if they highlight our Wyoming lifestyles and our state history.

What do you want to see done about the use of the fairgrounds and get it to be a money maker, instead of a losing situation? What would you do to lower the electrical costs that are hindering the use of the facilities?

The fairgrounds are a bonus to the community. They were doing very well until this virus thing shut down lots of functions. More and more people are using the outdoor arena in the summer that doesn’t require near as much electricity. The fairgrounds are a tremendous out of area drawing card for local businesses such as restaurants, motels, and gas stations, along with peripheral businesses.

Do you think roads in Goshen County have improved this past year? And what do you think is needed in the near future?

Roads have improved in the county over the past year, but they have been neglected for so long that it is going to take time to get them back in shape. Most dirt roads used to be graveled every 10 years, but most haven’t been for 20-30 years. It takes money to do the roads right and we have prioritized the roads as to which ones are the worst and need the most work. This has all changed this year.

If you have a problem come up that is not something you are aware of for the county, what would you do to make sure voices are heard and answered?

Any problems that rise up to the commissioners first gets discussed between us, then sent to either the department heads, or the county attorney-depending on the problem. Lots of problems are settled between the commissioners and the person seeking a resolution.

What is your biggest concern about feedlots in the county? And what do you think would be a good solution?

Feedlots add a stable job market for quite a few people. They have to operate under strict standards through the EPA and new ones have to be approved through the zoning and planning commission, the NRCS, and all have some type of fly control, and dust control. Feedlots in this county are not a problem as I see it. They do have some smell problems depending on which way the wind is blowing, but that is just a problem that exists due to the element of agriculture in the community.

What is your educational background and if you were not raised here, where did you move from and when?

I went to school at EWC, NWCC, LCCC, UW, and received quite a few credits when I was in the Army as a Master Fitness Trainer. My family and I moved back here in 2000.

What will county residents notice differently about you if you are elected to the position of County Commissioner?

I am a person that believes in the Constitution first and foremost, and always giving the county the most return on their tax dollars as possible. Don’t spend money on things we don’t need, but make sure we spend money on everything we can for the benefit of the residents. We have to prioritize our spending just as everybody else does in their private lives.

Cecil Sauer

Sauer did not answer a list of questions, but instead provided the following response:

Twenty-five years ago, I decided to move here. On purpose. I was frustrated with an infestation of overbearing socialists at my previous home. I spent a year and a half looking all over the western half of the USA and chose Goshen County. I did not come here to change it but to become part of a community I like.

One of the many great things about America is that you can move wherever you like! If a person has a “problem with feedlots,” there are plenty of places you can move that have none. If you like socialism, there are plenty of places that embrace that. Move there. I will always oppose the influence of socialism into Goshen County. I support our agricultural producers. Both custom feeders and grower owned feedlots have a hard time being profitable in today’s markets. Any chance I get to help any of Goshen County’s businesses, agricultural and otherwise, I certainly will. Eat Beef!

You ask how we can “enable Goshen County to be a great place to raise kids.” I contend that our county IS a great place to raise kids. This is where I have chosen to raise my three sons.

So, in America today (and the rest of the world), there are two basic ways of thinking. The one being popularized in a lot of media (that I will call the socialist mind) says the government is our savior, our sugar daddy, and we want government to supply all our wants and needs. That requires surrender of all rights, liberties, and property. Big government, big taxes, small liberty.

The other line of thought (which I agree with), says let us have small government, small taxes, and big liberties. Let us have just enough government to provide some needed services for the good of all, let us retain our individual rights, liberties, and property. The government is not our savior, more like an expensive, high maintenance tool. There is only one savior, Jesus Christ!

There is no such thing as a free ride, free money, or free benefit from our government. It is all taxpayer funded. Are you a taxpayer? I would like to see all of those working in government remember that the “government money” they are working with came from your pocket and mine and use it responsibly.

I have discussed these two opposing ways of thinking because it is one of the big differences between myself and other candidates. I have committed to not raise property taxes. Yes, the county budget is tight now and is likely to get strained even more in the next year or two. We will have to work hard to provide services with available funds, but I feel strongly that increasing the tax burden on Goshen County residents is not the answer.

Yes, we all have some problems that we need to work on. But let’s not forget how blessed we are, how good we have it, and what a great place Goshen County is! Praise the lord and pass the ammunition!