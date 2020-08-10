A Torrington man has been charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into the home of his former girlfriend.

According to Goshen County Court records, Torrington Police Officers were called to a domestic call about a Matthew Vincent Michael Medina, hitting his ex-girlfriend, Danielle Salazar on May 30.

In the affidavit of probable cause Sgt. Matt Davis wrote that when police arrived at Salazar’s apartment, Medina had fled the scene. When Salazar and her children returned to the apartment for interviews, she told the officers that she and Medina had been in a relationship but that had ended. He had moved to Texas. Salazar also told officers that when he moved out, she had the locks changed because she was afraid of him.

She told officers that when she and the children returned that night and entered the apartment, she found Medina inside. He demanded to know where she had been. She attempted to gather the children and leave. Medina allegedly shoved her down and hit her in the face several times. Salazar managed to get her kids and run out of the apartment to a neighbor, who called police.

Officers took photos of Salazar’s face, noting the redness and puffiness, and she had a laceration on the inside upper side of her left lip. While being interviewed Salazar noted that one of her children’s laptop computers was missing.

Officers decided to use a tactic of leaving an officer behind in a hidden place to watch the apartment. Within minutes, authorities allege, officers got a message about a man seen around the apartment who fit Medina’s description. Officers tracked the man and took him under arrest. In his custody, they found a backpack that contained the missing laptop.

Medina is charged with three counts, felony burglary, which if found guilty will be sentenced to 10 years and/or a $10,000 fine; unlawful entry into an occupied structure, with a chance of up to 10 years incarceration and/or a $10,000 fine; and domestic battery, which carries a six month incarceration and/or a $750 fine.

Medina is being defended by attorney David S. MacDonald. He is still in custody at the Goshen County Detention Center awaiting trial.