A Torrington man faces charges after police investigated a domestic assault in July.

Matthew Lind, of Torrington, has been charged with felony domestic abuse, according to Goshen County Court records.

According to affidavits filed, a Torrington Police Department officer responded to the Community Hospital on Tuesday, July 14, at approximately 8:35 p.m., to check on a domestic abuse victim, at the facility.

According to court documents, a woman told the officer that Lind, her significant other of 10 years, had thrown her into a wall in her apartment, causing her to hit her head. She had abrasions at the top of her head and needed 11 staples to close it.

The woman alleged the man had been abusing her off and on since the day before, July 13, starting at about 10 a.m. She said he would hit her continually with an open hand hard enough to leave bruises, which were on her arms, face, and legs.

The officer observed the woman had bruising at the corner of both of her eyes. She also had bruise prints on her arms where he had grabbed her “forcefully.” There were two marks on the back of her shoulder where she told the officer, he bit her. She also told the officer he gave her an “aggressive hickey,” causing a bruise on The woman alleged Lind threatened to kill her two or three times during the incident.

If Lind convicted, he could be imprisoned for 10 years and/or pay a $10,000 fine. However, he has previously been convicted on domestic assault charges in the past and if charged as a habitual offender, he could serve a life sentence.

Lind was bound over to Goshen County District Court on July 27. His bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety. He is being represented by defense attorney Eric Palen. He is currently being held in the Goshen County Detention Center.