A Torrington man has been charged after authorities reported locating methamphetamine in his vehicle.

Court documents filed May 20 said that Charles Kramig III has been charged with one count of felony possession of methamphetamine, greater than 3/10 of a gram of liquid form.

According to court documents, on May 17, Deputy Sheriff Michael Staiger approached a parked vehicle, a green Jeep Compass on County Road 72 in Goshen County. There were two people inside the vehicle and Staiger asked for IDs. Staiger wrote in his affidavit of probable cause that the male, Charles Kramig III, was acting extremely nervous — fidgeting and his voice was shaking when he spoke. When asked what they were doing parked on BLM land, he allegedly told the officer they were just hanging out. Staiger learned that the car and been reported as taken and not yet returned, and that the owner was concerned about meth use going on.

Due to the behavior and what Staiger had been told, he asked Kramig if there was anything he should be concerned about. Kramig said no, and when asked if the deputy could look in the vehicle Kramig told him no again, stating that it was not his car and he could not give consent.

Staiger wrote that he noticed a pipe in the rear seat that is commonly used for marijuana use, as well as an open bottle of alcohol. The deputy advised Kramig to get out of the car because after viewing the items, he did not need consent to search, according to court documents.

During the search Staiger removed the pipe and found another pipe on the rear driver’s side of the vehicle, and two syringes full of liquid. All items were seized.

After both syringes were taken back to the Goshen County Detention Center, they were tested and were found positive for methamphetamine.

Kramig pleaded not guilty on July 9, and a jury trial will be set in Eighth Judicial Court in Torrington. His defense attorney is David S. MacDonald. If he is found guilty, he could face seven years in prison and/or $15,000 fine. Bail was set at $5,000, and he is out on bond.