A Torrington man faces trial on drug charges.

A jury trial has been set for Shawn Anthony Combs of Torrington on two felony counts on Sept. 21, at 9 a.m., in the Eighth Judicial District Court in Torrington.

Combs was arrested on March 11, when officers were called to a suspicious vehicle in the Burger King parking lot. Due to weather conditions he was asked if he would like to sit in the officer’s car to keep warm as Combs was visibly shaking from the cold wind. Officers asked the man three times if he would like to get into their vehicle, and on the third time, he agreed. The officer advised that he would pat him down just to make sure there were no weapons on him. Combs agreed and began to take things out of his pockets and put them into his cap which he had laid on the officer’s car. According to the probable cause affidavit, the officer began searching him and found a pipe with a white crystallized powder in it in a pant pocket.

Officers arrested Combs on a charge of possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

Combs is charged with count I, felony possession of a controlled substance (third offense) three grams or less, which is punishable with five years incarceration and/or a $5,000 fine and count II is a violation of order of protection, which stems from a Nov. 9, 2015, case in the 13th Judicial District Court in Logan County, Colorado, by his possession of a Winchester .22 automatic, which officers found in his vehicle. The count is punishable for up to one year in prison.

Combs pleaded not guilty on April 11 on both charges. He is represented by attorney David MacDonald.

Bail was set at $10,000 and he is released on bond.