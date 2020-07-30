Trucks and tractors compete at Scotts Bluff County Fair

The driver of a tractor listens to instructions from an official following his run at the Truck and Tractor Pull on Wednesday evening at the Scotts Bluff County Fair. Heavy rain delayed the event because the course needed to be flattened and repacked.

 Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald

A downpour before Wednesday evening’s Truck and Tractor Pull made things extra muddy, but didn’t seem to deter pullers or spectators.

The storm caused a weather delay of over an hour because equipment had to be used to flatten and repack the course to allow for safe pulls. Once the course was fixed, drivers separated into classes competed to see who could pull a heavy, metal sled the farthest.

Due to the late start, the competition didn’t end until around 11 p.m.

The event was put on by the Heartland Pulling Series, which is based in Bridgeport and organizes pulls across the region. The organization was formed by veteran pullers who wanted to promote the sport locally.

The group has additional pulls scheduled in the area including one at the Box Butte County Fair on Aug. 7. The event will kick off with street stock at 6 p.m. with the main event set to begin around 7 p.m.

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Kamie Stephen is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9041 or via email at kamie.stephen@starherald.com.

Tags

Kamie Stephen is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9041 or via email at kamie.stephen@starherald.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.