Trucks and tractors compete at Scotts Bluff County Fair

A downpour before Wednesday evening’s Truck and Tractor Pull made things extra muddy, but didn’t seem to deter pullers or spectators.

The storm caused a weather delay of over an hour because equipment had to be used to flatten and repack the course to allow for safe pulls. Once the course was fixed, drivers separated into classes competed to see who could pull a heavy, metal sled the farthest.

Due to the late start, the competition didn’t end until around 11 p.m.

The event was put on by the Heartland Pulling Series, which is based in Bridgeport and organizes pulls across the region. The organization was formed by veteran pullers who wanted to promote the sport locally.

The group has additional pulls scheduled in the area including one at the Box Butte County Fair on Aug. 7. The event will kick off with street stock at 6 p.m. with the main event set to begin around 7 p.m.