Two people have been hospitalized for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, that the drivers suffered as the result of a collision near the intersection of Avenue I and Highway 26 Tuesday.

Scottsbluff Police have not identified the drivers in the crash, but according to scanner traffic, a man and a woman were transported to Regional West Medical after the crash occurred at about 2:15 p.m.

In a press release, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Matt Herbel said an investigation of the collision showed the driver of a red 2001 Ford Escape lost control of his vehicle while traveling eastbound on Highway 26. He overcorrected, causing a “fishtail” motion and his vehicle struck the raised median, rolled and landed on its side as it slid into the westbound lanes. At that time, the silver Toyota RAV4 crashed into the roof of the Escape.

The collision trapped the driver of the Escape and firefighters had to extricate him from the vehicle.

Both drivers were transported to Regional West Medical Center and were hospitalized for overnight observation.

Traffic between Avenue I and Avenue B on Highway 26 had been diverted by law enforcement for about an hour. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The Scottsbluff Police Department investigated the crash. Other agencies responding were Scottsbluff Fire and Valley Ambulance.