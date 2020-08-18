As most Panhandle schools are in the first days of a new school year, two districts have already reported positive cases involving staff members before school even .

Panhandle Public Health District officials answered questions about cases reported in Dawes County and tied to a Chadron Public Schools announcement over the weekend.

According to a release from Panhandle Public Health District posted to the district’s website, a Chadron Public Schools staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 12. The staff member, a man, will self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days. Subsequent information from the Chadron Public Schools superintendent released three staff members at the high school and one middle school staff member tested positive. Other teachers who live in the same home or went to a social event with a positive case have also been quarantined, Superintendent Ginger Meyer said in an announcement on social media.

“We have been commended over and over again that our school is doing great with our plan and procedures,” Meyer said. “They have not quarantined anyone for spread in our buildings.”

All close contacts were also quarantined. PPHD officials have explained that close contacts are required to quarantine for 14 days, the incubation period of the virus. The only exception involves persons who have previously contracted COVID-19 within the last three months. They are not required to quarantine if they have been exposed a second time.

“Chadron Public Schools has been working with Panhandle Unified Command to develop their back-to-school plan,” PPHD said in Saturday’s release. “The plans in place were followed, minimizing the impact of the case.”

Students at Chadron Public Schools were welcomed back Monday for the first day of school. With the announcements, different school administrators shared information, reminding students attending classes to social distance, wear face masks and use proper sanitation and hand washing techniques.

Like many districts, Chadron Public Schools re-opening guidelines are on its website. As of Monday, the first day of school, the district listed itself in “green,” which according to its plans mean it is operating at full capacity and students and staff are asked to follow preferred protocols to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

The school district has also put together a dashboard, which is on its website.

According to that dashboard, the district has five active cases of COVID-19, with two recovered. Nine people have been quarantined. Four active cases were at the Chadron High School, with one active case at the middle school.

The Star-Herald reached out to Meyer, who had not returned a call for comment as of publication. However, Meyer did participate in PPHD’s daily briefing, and said she worked with Tabi Prochazka, of PPHD, on the dashboard after seeing it at another school.

Meyer said she found it to be useful.

“I thought that (the dashboard) was a fabulous idea because I don’t want to have my administrators having to make publication, every other minute (when cases occur),” Meyer said.

Other districts are working with officials to develop a similar dashboard, including Gering Public Schools, PPHD director Kim Engel said.

“The thought is to keep the public informed and be transparent, but not to cause alarm by sending out a notice every time on your regular notification (method) with the school, so I think that many are considering that (the dashboard),” she said.

Since Aug. 2, according to the PPHD dashboard, a separate tool on the PPHD website, 19 cases of COVID-19 have been announced in Dawes County. That number included 10 new cases that were announced Monday during the daily briefing. One of the Dawes County cases was identified as a close contact and nine of the cases were announced as community spread. Eight of the cases involved adults and two of the cases occurred in children 19 and under.

Paulette Schnell, Scotts Bluff County Health director, said that an investigation has determined that all of the cases announced Monday have been tied to an event. Officials said that the event was not a school-related event, and was an event that was small enough that it would not have involved organizers submitting a plan for review to PPHD officials. However, officials declined to specify the type of event that it was and said that because all potential close contacts are able to be notified, it is not listed as a community exposure site. PPHD officials have said in the past that events, such as weddings or other events with invited or known guests, are not likely to be listed as exposure sites.

A second school district, Gordon-Rushville Public Schools, also reported an employee has been considered a “presumptive positive case” and is isolating at home. According to a posting on the school district’s social media, no close contacts were identified at the school, therefore, there is no threat to students or staff. The district also began the first day of classes Monday.

Schnell explained that a presumptive positive means that a person has been exposed to another person who has tested positive and is exhibiting symptoms. Depending on the timeline of symptoms and other information, the person might not be tested, but will be reported as presumptive positive.

Currently, Schnell said, tests are averaging about three to five days for results from TestNebraska. She said that efforts are underway to decrease that time, with officials wanting to see testing back within at least 72 hours for contact tracing to be most effective. Testing submitted to commercial testing labs are averaging a week to two weeks.

During Monday’s briefing,PPHD reported 15 new cases, including the eight cases in Dawes County. One additional case among children 19 and under occurred in Scotts Bluff County and has been deemed community spread. One new case in Box Butte County has been reported and the patient has been identified as a close contact. Scotts Bluff County has three new cases among adults, with two identified as community spread and one as a close contact.

Currently, there are four persons who are hospitalized in the Panhandle. The Panhandle is reporting 64 active cases. Six deaths have occurred.

To date, 504 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since March 2 and 434 people have been deemed recovered.