Two-vehicle crash ties up traffic at Fifth Avenue/20th Street intersection

Scottsbluff police and firefighters responded to a rollover collision at Fifth Avenue and East 20th Street Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m. According to a witness, the collision occurred after traffic lights at the intersection had turned back on and drivers appeared to be confused by the flow of traffic. Temporary stop signs had been posted at the intersection after a plane crash north of Scottsbluff impacted power in the community.
At least one person, a pregnant woman, has been transported to Regional West Medical Center. Firefighters were extricating occupants of a public transport van. A woman who had been a passenger in the van has been transported to Regional West Medical Center, according to scanner traffic.
