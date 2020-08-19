Two students at Western Nebraska Community College Scottsbluff campus have tested positive for COVID-19, according to information released by the college Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement came late Wednesday evening, on the third day of class.

“The individuals are safe, and being quarantined,” WNCC official Preston Goehring wrote in a news release.

The two students were quarantining at home, Allison Judy, director of public relations and marketing, told the Star-Herald. Students who live on campus have the option of quarantining in a quarantine room in the residence halls or at home, according to WNCC President Carmen Simone.

According to WNCC’s release, Panhandle Public Health District officials have determined that no exposure occurred on the Scottsbluff campus.

WNCC implemented a mask requirement for all staff, students and visitors at the onset of the fall semester.

“At this time, WNCC asks all students, faculty, staff, and community members to self-monitor for COVID-19 related symptoms and stay off-campus if they are feeling ill,” the news release said.

Like many colleges, WNCC has posted its COVID-19 operating protocols on its website, wncc.edu.