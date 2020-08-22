The census wraps up Sept. 30, and while the state of Nebraska is in the top five states for the number of responses, officials say there’s still a ways to go.

David Drozd, from University of Nebraska, said while door-to-door operations for non-response were pushed back four months, there’s still time to fill it out at home.

“Given COVID, we’ve been given some extra innings for allowing people to complete the census on their own, online or filling out paper forms,” he said.

In order to process the data in time for the Dec. 31 deadline, which Congress did not change despite pandemic-related delays, the U.S. Census Bureau announced earlier this month that non-response follow-up, over the phone, email and door-to-door, started Aug. 11. Self-response online, by mail or phone closes the same day.

“The Census Bureau was working under a timeline of finishing up with the non-response follow-up by Oct. 31, but they’ve moved that up a month to Sept. 30, so they’ve reassigned their workload,” Drozd said.

While Nebraska is the fourth best in the nation with nearly 70% responding, the Panhandle response rate ranks in the bottom two-thirds.

Out of the Panhandle’s 11 counties, Box Butte County has the highest response rate of 64.7% of the estimated households sending in their census. Box Butte ranked 35th out of 93 counties. Scotts Bluff, the Panhandle’s most populous city, had the second highest response rate at 63.8%, ranking 39th. Sioux County ranked 86th in the state, and lowest in the Panhandle, with a 46.4% response rate. Second lowest is Morrill County, ranking 83rd in the state at 48.6% responding.

Drozd said for the most part, the Panhandle was out-performing the responses in 2010, with the data showing that a majority of people filled out the census online. In 2010, for example, Scotts Bluff ranked 62nd in responses. Drozd said the numbers in Morrill and Sioux were lower than the 2010 census rates.

Drozd said the George Washington University’s federal Counting for Dollars report estimates those non-responses could lose the state a lot of money.

“Based on the various federal funding formulas, they estimate $2,100 per person comes back to Nebraska for various programs, whether that’s roads and highways, for education, health care,” he said. “It is a big deal when residents or households are missed.”

He said that $2,100 turns into $21,000 since the census is performed once a decade. Missing a household, with an average of 2.5 people, means the state loses out of $50,000.

Like everything else, the methods and timeline in the effort to count every person in the U.S. changed drastically due to the outbreak of COVID-19 during a critical time in the 2020 census. The U.S. Census bureau said it will try to reduce home visits by using phone calls, emails and additional mailed forms to remind people to fill out the census. The Census Bureau also said in a press release all workers will be required to wear masks and social distance when visiting households.

According to a press release, the Census Bureau will use given information and “third-party purchased data” for both landlines and cellphones assigned to houses on the Census Bureau’s address list.

However, U.S. Census Bureau officials are tight-lipped about the details, such as how many known as enumerators are working in the Panhandle.

“No operational field numbers will be released at this time,” Nebraska Media Specialist Joel Cota said in a text message.

The census isn’t just for federal money, the population numbers provide the basis for representation both in the House of Representatives and the Unicameral.

“The bottom line is, the census is about two things, money and power,” Drozd said.

Drozd said Nebraska should keep its three congressional seats.

“But the district’s boundaries will change, namely, the third district rural two-thirds of the state will have to become even larger to have the same population size of the Omaha and Lincoln-based districts,” he said.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard said he filled out the census and hopes the numbers will increase in the area, as the three largest counties in Nebraska have 25 of the 49 seats in the body, and are projected to receive two more.

“It’s vital that we out here get counted, so that we don’t lose any more legislative seats,” he said.