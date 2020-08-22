Two entities in the University of Nebraska system have recently joined forces to better serve the rural parts of the state through the new Rural Prosperity Nebraska program.

The new entity brings together Nebraska Extension’s team of local educators with the Rural Futures Institute, which facilitates scholarship in service to the success of rural people, leaders and communities.

The merger was announced Aug. 14 during a University of Nebraska Board of Regents meeting. University President Ted Carter said the initiative enables the university system to engage the state’s rural community leaders in ways that are important to them.

Some examples he gave were attracting and retaining young families, developing the next generation of leaders, supporting businesses and entrepreneurs and ensuring communities have the infrastructure and services needed to grow and thrive.

Cheryl Burkhart-Kriesel, an extension professor based in Scottsbluff, is leading the extension team across the state to focus on several areas of importance.

“Extension has always worked in the community development arena,” Burkhart-Kriesel said. “Typically, we’re based at research and extension centers or in county extension offices.”

Another element that’s been included in Rural Prosperity Nebraska is the Nebraska Rural Poll. For the past 25 years, the annual poll has provided a platform for the state’s rural residents to share their thoughts and opinions on important statewide issues.

The 2020 Nebraska Rural Poll was mailed just after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many schools and workplaces across Nebraska and disrupted agriculture and other industries.

Most rural Nebraskans who responded to the poll agreed that infectious diseases will have a major impact in the country in the next few years. Most rural Nebraskans assumed there will be limits on what federal and local governments can do to contain a widespread infectious disease outbreak.

University officials scheduled several town hall meetings last fall to hear from the people about the health of rural Nebraska. Several key issues kept coming up.

“Through these town hall discussions, we wanted to help communities design their own future,” Burkhart-Kriesel said. “This is the opportunity for different resources to come together and work together in a different way.”

Some of the issues on people’s minds included attraction and retention of new residents, economy and entrepreneurship, community leadership, regional food systems and placemaking, which looks at a community’s infrastructure and physical amenities like housing and transportation.

She added that once the coronavirus pandemic passes, community resources will need to work together during the recovery process.

“We don’t know how all this is going to end,” Burkhart-Kriesel said. “Having all your tools together and being able to work in a new way makes a lot of sense. I think it’s good timing for this collaboration to be happening now. It will help us down the road.”

