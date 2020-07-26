Through a generous donation from a cattle company in Bosler, Wyoming, about 1,000 pounds of hamburger will be given out to local veterans starting next week.

Shane Reinpold of Mitchell is a member of the Veterans and Military Family Emergency Relief Organization. He said the group was recently contacted by Alan and Gabe Cook of the Cook Cattle Company.

“They had two big pet steers at the Mitchell feedlot,” Shane said. “One of the animals that died last year weighed 3,000 pounds and they were unable to salvage any of the meat.”

The other steer, named Pixel, weighed about 2,400 pounds and the Cooks wanted to donate it to a veterans organization before it also died.

Their first contact was Lex Madden with Torrington Livestock/Cattle Country Video. Madden contacted Jeremy Kuklish with the Mitchell feedlot. Reinpold said they were both instrumental in getting the veterans’ group in contact with the donors.

The Cooks offered Pixel the steer to the veterans’ group, as long as it would be used to help veterans. After processing, about 1,000 pounds of hamburger is ready for distribution.

Reinpold said the meat will be passed out to veterans next week until all of it is gone. However, vets will need to call or email him with a request. He can be reached at 308-641-1692 or by email at sfr34@hotmail.com.

“I was kind of surprised when I learned about the donation,” he said. “You don’t usually get free stuff like that.”

As a member of the Veterans and Military Families Emergency Relief Organization, Reinpold said they organized about 13 years ago after a group of people noticed that veterans and their families were often unable to get immediate assistance when faced with an emergency situation.

“We help local veterans that applied for help but weren’t receiving timely help from the local agencies,” Reinpold said. “Our funding is used to provide immediate help while the veterans continue to work with government agencies for longer-term assistance.”

The veterans’ group can help military veterans and their families with things like rent and utility assistance, vehicle repairs and other needs. They’ve also worked with the Veterans Administration to get homeless veterans off the street and into stable housing.

Funding for all services provided by the Veterans and Military Families Emergency Relief Organization are made solely through grants, fundraising events and donations.

One of those familiar fundraising events is the annual Warrior Run, scheduled for November just before Veterans Day. With 5K and 10K courses, runners can experience the beautiful landscape around Legacy of the Plains Museum and Scotts Bluff National Monument.

“We’re planning for a Warrior Run this year but we might need a different format because of the requirement of not having big groups together during this pandemic,” Reinpold said. “One idea is a virtual run where entrants do their own run and time themselves. We still haven’t made any decisions because we rely on the governor’s health guidelines.”

For more information on the Veterans and Military Families Emergency Relief Organization, visit its website at wyobraskavetshelp.org.