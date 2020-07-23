A tight six-part harmony fills the main congregation hall of Mitchell Berean Church on Monday, July 20. Two guitarists and two keyboardists back up the vocalists along with two bass guitarists who carry the baseline. One drummer jams out on a drum set for the beat. The entire 12-person band plays together as one.

No one would ever guess that it was only their second practice.

The band is made up of members from local churches who will be performing for Faith Day at the Scotts Bluff County Fair on July 26.

It was Pastor Jon Simpson’s vision to put together a day of family-friendly and God-filled activities. Simpson, who came on as senior pastor at Mitchell Berean Church in Mitchell in August 2019, knew that other fairs across the country held similar events. He wanted to bring that atmosphere to Scotts Bluff County.

He roped in Mitchell Berean’s worship arts director Ken Boehr to spearhead the planning and not long after, Faith Day was scheduled for Sunday, July 26.

The day comprises of two main worship events held at the county fairgrounds grandstands: a Mitchell Berean worship service and a multi-church led worship service. The latter, called UNITE Night of Worship, brings together eight different area churches into one worship band for an evening of contemporary Christian music and worship.

“Although the band is made up of (members from) eight churches, all the Bible-believing churches are invited to be a part of it,” Boehr said.

Boehr, who has previously planned events like this while working with artists like Big Daddy Weave, Jamison Strain and We Are Messengers, among others, said his original plan was to bring in a big name Christian artist for a wholesome concert.

However, COVID-19 changed those plans. Instead, they decided to keep it local.

Simpson said they decided to “do something as an emphasis for community,” hoping that this unique eight-church band worship service would allow the opportunity to connect with other area churches. Boehr couldn’t be happier with the band.

“People came prepared and their skill and their hearts are 100% in it,” Boehr said. “There is such an attitude of humility from the team.”

That humility showed. At their second, and final, practice, each member gave the credit for their success to God.

“It’s the gift of God in each one of us that’s just coming together to unite the way we are,” Mike Erdman, a vocalist from the Rock Church in Scottsbluff, said. “It’s a testament to what God can do, because I don’t think on our own we would have been able to probably throw this together.”

Along with Mitchell Berean Church and the Rock Church, other churches represented in the band include Calvary Memorial Church in Gering, Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff, WestWay Christian Church in Scottsbluff, Northfield Church in Gering, Harvest Valley Church in Scottsbluff and Gering Zion Church in Gering.

Everyone involved in the planning of the event is not only excited to bring Faith Day back to the county fair, but also to see how it can grow from here. Boehr plans to eventually bring in a contemporary Christian artist. Simpson foresees other possible family-friendly activities throughout the day.

However it will look in the future, many of the band members hope that the unity among churches in the Valley will continue to grow. The band even wrote an original song together around their theme of uniting and will be debuting it at their performance.

“I have been praying that believers and non-believers alike would see unification in churches in the community to put up a wonderful ministry all together,” Courtney Bell, a vocalist from Gering Zion Church, said.

For Boehr, the main goal of this day is to give the community a new opportunity to experience God’s Word through a unified voice.

“It will be a night of worship to make the gospel known and unite in the name of Jesus,” Boehr said. “We’ve just been centering ourselves on that.”

Both worship events will be held at the county fairgrounds’ grandstand on July 26. The first event is at 11 a.m., and the second event begins at 6:30 p.m.