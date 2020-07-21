Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 392 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA CHEYENNE IN WESTERN NEBRASKA BANNER KIMBALL MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING CONVERSE NIOBRARA IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING ALBANY GOSHEN LARAMIE PLATTE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ANGORA, BAYARD, BILL, BORDEAUX, BOSLER, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHEYENNE, DEER CREEK, DOUGLAS, GERING, GLENROCK, GUERNSEY, HARRISBURG, HARRISON, KIMBALL, LARAMIE, LUSK, REDBIRD, REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, TORRINGTON, AND WHEATLAND.