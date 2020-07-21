A Minatare man has stirred up controversy on social media as he shared a photo of a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputy and the man’s dog, which the deputy had shot after he said the dog charged him.
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman released video of the shooting, which involved one of the department’s deputies, and says in a press release that the deputy acted appropriately. The video is an in-car video, Overman said, and shows the entirety of the event, except the moment when the deputy shot the dog.
Overman said that deputy had went to a rural residence near Lake Minatare at about 12:54 p.m. and the deputy first approached a home. After no one answered, Overman said in a press release, the deputy approached an adjacent shop building where an apartment is located. The deputy did not see or hear any dogs until he had knocked at the shop.
After the deputy knocked at a shop building, he said, a barking German Shepherd came around a northwest corner and “the dog was much closer to the deputy than the deputy was to his vehicle.” The officer began to retreat, and tell the dog “No” as it approached him. Overman described the dog as continuing to advance, baring its teeth while growling and charging the deputy.
“When the dog was within a very short distance of the deputy in a full charge, the deputy discharged one round form his handgun into the dog.”
The Star-Herald reached out to the owner of the dog, Troy Little, after he posted a photo of the video and his dog, covered in blood, online Monday. The Star-Herald also interviewed Little a second time, after Overman said the owner had also seen the in-car video. Little maintains that he still feels that the deputy used excessive use of force in killing his dog.
Little, owner of the German Shepard named Seger, like Bob Seger, said he had learned his dog had been shot by the deputy, calling him on his phone and leaving a message. According to Scotts Bluff County Court records, the deputy had been serving divorce papers at Little’s home. Court documents also show that deputies later served Little with an order of protection filed by his estranged wife and a search warrant shows he is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Department in connection with a theft report.
Little said he had been working on his tractor when he received the call and didn’t hear the call. He says, “the sheriff (deputy) told me he was at my rental and ‘Your dog attacked me and I shot him. He is dead.’”
Little said he must have replayed the phone call 10 or 15 times as he went back to his residence, where he asked the deputy where his dog was and found him. He said the dog had suffered a gunshot wound to the face.
Little said he doesn’t believe his dog attacked the deputy. He said the deputy had no evidence of an attack, with no bites or scratches and no torn clothing that Little believes would be evidence his dog attacked the deputy.
The man also describes his dog as a dog that is “all bark and no bite.” As a German Shepherd, he said, the dog barks at anyone that drives onto Little’s property, but has never bit anyone. As a construction worker, he said, he has people visit his property all the time and has never had an incident with the dog.
“He thinks he is tough and is a big baby,” Little said of Seger. “My dog was where he was supposed to be. He was on my property,”
After seeing the video, Little said, he still doesn’t feel the deputy acted appropriately in discharging his firearm. The dog was barking, he said, but he doesn’t feel that the dog charged the officer, as described, and estimated the dog to be five or six feet from the deputy when he shot the dog.
Little took photos of the deputy and his dog after the incident and shared those photos online. In the photo of the deputy circulating online, he can be seen cooperating as Little takes a photo, motioning to his name tag. Overman said that Little demanded to know the deputy’s name and the deputy provided him with a business card and served him with the court summons.
Overman said, “Although we regret this incident, the deputy had a right and duty to serve the summons in person. The use of force was appropriate and lawful according to applicable law and department policy. There is no requirement in our policy or any that we are aware of that states an officer must suffer an actual bite before taking action to defend himself from a large charging dog.”
