Scottsbluff Police are asking for the public’s help as it investigates an arson fire that involved three juvenile boys.

Scottsbluff Fire Department crews were called to a fire Friday, at about 8 p.m. in alleyway in the 1500 block of Broadway. Nearby bystanders had reported seeing smoke from a garage in the alleyway and crews quickly extinguished the fire, which damaged a mattress, spray paint cans and other miscellaneous items in the garage.

Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Lance Kite told the Star-Herald that as part of the investigation, officers obtained surveillance video from a business to the west of the garage.

In the surveillance video, three boys are shown walking in the alleyway and Kite said they had come from the east before entering the alley. One boy was pushing a scooter, while another road a bike. The third boy was walking on foot. The boys are shown to be in the garage for about a minute before they are shown running from the building and exit the alleyway, going to the west.

The video is available online at starherald.com.

With the closeness of the garage to other downtown buildings, Kite said it is fortunate that other buildings weren’t damaged due to the arson. He said that police are seeking information on the identities of the three boys and are concerned that other arsons could occur.

Kite estimated the boys to be under 15 years old, though the age of the boys is not known.

Anyone with information on the arson should contact Scottsbluff Police, 308-632-7176. Tips can also be reported anonymously, 308-632-STOP.