It was a most unusual year in the Nebraska Unicameral.

From the bills, the fights, the plexiglass or the senators themselves, the waning days of the 2020 legislature came to close on Thursday.

So did — at least for now — the debate over tax relief, abortion restrictions and business incentives.

The tax relief bill, LB 1107, was first up on the final day.

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha spoke first on the bill.

“We shouldn’t vote for a bill nobody likes,” Wayne said.

Wayne argued to the Unicameral that LB 1107 didn’t account for an economy after the impact of COVID-19.

LB 1107 was a last-minute compromise and marriage of three bills: Tax relief, business incentives and money for a University of Nebraska project. The bill was proposed and rushed to the final reading last week.

Wayne and others mounted a last-ditch effort to hold the bill until next year but fell well short of the 17 votes needed to delay passage another year.

The bill sends $125 million to homeowners, businesses and farmland via tax credits. In the first year, schools would still receive money from property taxes. Over time, the tax credit would grow to 18% against property taxes.

The bill — which is the resuscitated version of LB 1106 — also updates the state’s business incentive act and promises $300 million to the University of Nebraska Medical Center to build an updated facility. The rest of the facility would be paid for by federal dollars and donations.

While Gering Sen. John Stinner was one of the principal authors and proponents of the bill, Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman was one of its sharpest critics.

“You need to call it what it is, a decrease in the increase,” Erdman said last week.

Erdman said the tax relief didn’t go far enough and the incentives package “doesn’t mean anything to any common citizen of the state.”

Erdman joined Omaha Senators Ernie Chambers, Megan Hunt, and Hastings Sen. Steve Halloran in voting against the bill. Wayne didn’t vote, bringing the final roll to 41-4 with two senators not voting.

The other major passage was a bill outlawing dilation and evacuation abortions, a second-trimester procedure that opponents refer to as dismemberment abortion.

The bill (LB 814) was introduced by Lincoln Sen. Suzanne Geist.

Critics of the bill, including Omaha’s Ernie Chambers, have criticized LB 814 as unconstitutional, saying the bill creates an undue burden to women’s right in obtaining an abortion. Chambers called on Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson to weigh in on the legality of the bill.

Peterson said the bill was “likely constitutional” because, in his legal opinion, it did not impose a substantial obstacle to abortion access in Nebraska.

In the end, the bill passed by a single vote.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has indicated he will sign both the tax relief package and the anti-abortion bill.

The day began with speeches from some of the Senators who’ve reached their two-term limits.

Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln, Sen. Chambers of Omaha, Sen. Sue Crawford of Bellevue, Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha, Sen. Rick Kolowski of Omaha and Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk reached the final year of their second term. These senators can run for reelection in four years.

“There’s always more that we can do and always more that we should have done,” Scheer said.

