WNCC budget will shrink by $3.2 million

Western Nebraska Community Colleges budget will shirk by $3.2 million, or about 10%, compared to last year, according to budget documents.

While that number might seem dramatic in an age where school and municipality budgets are contracting due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 shutdowns, WNCC’s multi-million shrinkage was due almost entirely to payments last year, according to Vice President of Administrative Services Lynne Koski.

Koski said the payment covered furnishing the facility and updating technology.

Another notable source for the 10% reduction was an enrollment slide in the spring, according to Koski. WNCC experienced a 12% enrollment reduction by the end of the spring semester in 2020 compared to the year before.

“Most of our (enrollment) decline was on our noncredit side,” Koski told the Board of Governors during it’s August meeting on Wednesday. “And the fact that we didn’t offer noncredit courses in the spring because of COVID.”

To adjust, Koski said the college would draw from cash reserves to cover some costs. She also said the college will continue holding off on filling some vacant positions. According to budget documents, WNCC will pay just over $300,000 less in 2020 for wages compared to last year.

WNCC also received an additional $231,000 increase in state aid this year. WNCC received about $13 million from the state this year.

Koski said she was still waiting on property evaluations from the assessor’s office. She said she expected that total to be about the same as last year, with a possibility of a slight increase.

Otherwise, most of the $28.1 million budget was set in place, according to Koski.

During the meeting, Koski also told board members about several anticipated expenditures. That included continuing to install a sprinkler system throughout the campus, concrete repair and canopy covers for the school’s trailers, among other items.

WNCC is paying for these expenditures using balance forwards (money left over from last year’s budget) and tax receipts, according to budget documents.

The final budget will be approved at the September Board of Governors meeting.

During the August meeting, the Board also voted to ratify the actions it took during several recent online meetings. Philip Kelly called the move an abundance of caution and said the action was necessary to prevent a possible lawsuit regarding Gov. Pete Ricketts’s executive order that public board meetings can be conducted on Zoom.

Kelly is a member of the law firm Douglas, Kelly, Ostdiek, Snyder, Ossian, Vogl & Lookabill, PC.

The board also repealed old Title IX regulations to make way for new federal rules. The new rules changed the definition of a mandatory reporter, or a college employee federally required to report any knowledge of sexual misconduct.

The Board of Governors will meet again on Sept. 16 at the Scottsbluff campus to decide the final budget.

Justin.Garcia@starherald.com