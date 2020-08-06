WNCC fall semester features mask requirement, single-person dorms

Western Nebraska Community College will require students, staff and patrons to wear a mask when they’re inside a campus building.

The announcement was made official this week as the college gears up for the start of fall classes on Aug.17. The mask requirement goes into effect Aug. 10 and applies to open areas on all three WNCC campuses, including classrooms, labs, common areas and restrooms.

The rule doesn’t apply to staff and faculty personal workspaces or student’s dorm rooms, according to a release Wednesday.

The rules set out in the release are subject to change as state regulations or virus conditions change, WNCC President Carmen Simone said.

“We’ve been modifying our safe operating protocols since this all started way back in March,” Simone told the Star-Herald.

Simone said the college was able to test run the new requirements during the summer intersession, as well as install plexiglass screens and hand sanitizer stations throughout the three campuses.

She said she was unaware of any concern about the mask requirement so far, but that any problem with masks in class would be addressed through the dean of students’ office. She said she was initially concerned faculty might be resistant to a mask mandate, but that too hasn’t crossed her desk.

“I think they’ve all really put safety ahead of any sort of personal feeling about whether masks are effective or not,” Simone said.

Another major shift will be in the residence halls. No student will have a roommate in the fall semester.

“If a student does become ill, we want them to have their own space, we want them to be quarantined,” Simone said.

That decision resulted in an overflow and waitlist for housing applicants, Simone said. She said they were trying to connect students with housing opportunities. The decision also will affect WNCC’s bottom line in the following fiscal year. But those are secondary concerns, Simone said.

“We have to have safety as our priority and not make money off of housing or anything like that,” Simone said. “We should be able to handle that as an institution.”

In addition to masks, plexiglass and fewer roommates, many WNCC classes will have a different feel as well.

Some faculty will split their classes across two rooms, one room with a teacher in-person and the other with a Zoom call, according to Simone. She said that option had proved popular so far.

Other classes will move to a hybrid of online and in-person, where half the class meets on Monday and the other half meets Wednesday while the first group completes assignments online and vice versa.

Simone said neither change reduced the school catalog of classes for the fall semester.

Typically, periods of economic downturn correlate with increased enrollment in community colleges. Simone said that hasn’t occurred at WNCC this year. So far, enrollment has been about equal to last year’s numbers.

“We will probably need to scramble and add classes, just like we always do at community colleges,” Simone said.

An enrollment downturn can have drastic effects on a college’s budget. Conversely, a boast could provide a college with a significant bump in revenue.

She said WNCC was missing a chunk of dual-credit students because of the shuttering of high schools in the spring.

“In this time of uncertainty, we know there are groups of students who are just waiting because they really haven’t made a decision,” Simone said. “We’re, of course, hopeful that they’ll come here and be with us.”

Classes begin on Aug.17.

“Our goal is to have a very successful fall semester,” Simone said. “We also realized that anything could happen.”