A former manager of Subway in Torrington is charged with theft the earnings for the local store.

According to court documents dated June 23, Susan Kaye Hunzeker of Fort Laramie, Wyoming, was charged with a felony count of larceny. If convicted, she could be incarcerated for 10 years and/or pay a $10,000 fine.

On March 23, 2019, Subway manager Dakota Nueharth contacted the Torrington Police Department and told them that the store was missing $3,331.53. She alleged the former Subway manager was responsible for the missing money.

According to the police report, Hunzeker oversaw making deposits and completing control sheets used by Subway to keep track of expenses as well as being the only person with access to the safe. Also, part of her duty was to report if there was money missing.

According to the control sheets, there were several missing deposits ranging from March 2-15, 2019.

According to the officer’s report, Nueharth told police she watched surveillance video where Hunzeker should have had nine deposit bags, where she was seen with just four. That video was from March 8.

After Nueharth told store owner Kent Jeffries, Jeffries texted Hunzeker and wanted to meet about some missing money. She agreed and a time was set. She allegedly offered to replace the missing money, though she faulted the missing money to having numerous deposits and not getting receipts.

Hunzeker made her first appearance on June 5, with defense attorney Mervin Mecklenberg, and was bound over to Goshen County District Court. Bond was set at $10,000 unsecured. Her next court appearance is set for Sept. 1 at 2 p.m. She is currently out on bond.