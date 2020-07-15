A 32-year-old Fort Laramie, Wyoming, woman died Tuesday in a fatal crash.

According to information from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, troopers were dispatched to the area for a fatal motor vehicle collision at about 6:49 a.m. that occurred around milepost 27 on Highway 26 near Fort Laramie, Wyo.

An investigation determined that the driver of a 2008 Toyota Rav 4 had been traveling west on Highway 26 and had come upon a 1998 Ford Taurus stopped along the side of the roadway. The driver of the Toyota moved partially into the eastbound lane to drive around the stopped Ford. For reasons unknown, the driver of the Ford attempted a U-turn in the roadway as the Toyota begin to pass by, causing both vehicles to collide.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as 32-year-old Fort Laramie resident Amanda Wilhelm. She was wearing a seat belt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Toyota has been identified as 48-year-old Torrington resident Evan Brooks. Brooks was wearing his seat belt and transported to the Community Hospital Torrington for injuries sustained in the crash.

Driver inattention and cell phone use on the part of Wilhelm is being investigated as possible contributing factors.