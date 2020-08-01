A Scottsbluff woman has been sentenced to four years probation in a case in which she allegedly sold drugs to an informant.

Irma Hernandez, 21, was sentenced to probation during a hearing on June 2.

Charges against Hernandez stem from a February 2020 arrest. According to court documents, investigators with the WING drug task force accused Hernandez of selling methamphetamine to an informant on June 3, 2019, and June 6, 2019. The woman allegedly sold .4812 grams of methamphetamine to an informant that she arranged a “buy” with and met at a Scottsbluff gas station. Authoroties allege she sold .2234 grams of methamphetamine to the informant a second time at a Terrytown residence on June 3.

In a separate case, Hernandez was sentenced on July 20 to 180 days jail, with credit for 84 days served, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a Class IV felony. In that case, Hernandez had been found to be in possession of a methamphetamine.

Police had been investigating an armed robbery and Hernandez was identified as the driver of a vehicle that officers located the suspect in after he fled police.