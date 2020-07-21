Young artists can enjoy after-school camp

West Nebraska Art Center is putting out a call for young artists and volunteers for After-School Art Camp.

The seven-month program offers visual arts education for children in grades 1-6. The Nebraska State Standards for Fine Arts Education is used as a guide as students create, present, respond to and connect with art.

“Learning to be creative is not only about paint and décor,” program manager Stephanie Coley said. “It develops outside of the box thinking which is important in this day and age.”

Students will paint, draw, make prints and collages, sculpt and learn about applied design and technology. They’ll create a portfolio over the course of the program, and will have the chance to show their work in a gallery exhibit next April.

The exhibit will be open to the community, just as all the others are. Coley said WNAC is a place where anyone can go, learn and enjoy art, whether they have been artists for decades or are completely new to creating.

“We encourage people to come and just spend some time in this space,” Coley said. “You don’t have to be an artist to come here — we want you to be comfortable, whoever you are.”

Coley said that art helps promote positive development and deep engagement in learning, and can help students regulate themselves in expression, awareness and confidence.

Beyond that, she said, art sets children up for a more successful future.

“Employers are asking how new candidates can make their business unique and modern,” she said. “Coming to art class will help students create an answer to that they can have fun with and also be confident in.”

The program for students in grades 1-3 will be taught by Mary Hunt. Grades 4-6 will be taught by Rod Clause.

Since being exposed to Native American art and artifacts as a child, Hunt has been in love with the colors and designs in those works. She worked in several mediums before finding her niche in creating still life images using birds, natural elements and artifacts.

Clause, a Scottsbluff native, earned his Bachelor of Arts in studio art and followed it with a Master of Fine Art in sculpture with a minor in ceramics.

He’s taught a number of art classes over the years and worked in several bronze foundries as a welder, metal chaser and mold maker. He’s also shared his skills through glassblowing, drawing and other forms of art.

The cost for the program is $40 per month for WNAC members or $50 per month for non-members. This includes all materials. Discounts for multiple students and scholarships are available.

For students in grades 1-3 classes will take place on Monday from 4-5 p.m., beginning Aug. 31. Classes for students in grades 4-6 will take place at the same time on Tuesdays beginning Sept. 1. Classes are subject to change due to developments surrounding COVID-19.

Several steps are being taken to ensure the safety of students including limited class sizes and regular hand washing.

“To keep the social distancing, we will spread students out to the best of our ability,” Coley said. “Each student will have their own station so they do not share materials.”

It is asked that students use only one work shirt or apron to avoid cross-contamination. Shirts will be cleaned weekly. Masks and gloves are not required, however there are some for sale at WNAC if someone would prefer to use them.

If new guidelines are released, adjustments will be made to meet them.

“We are also looking for some volunteers who would like to help with these classes.”

Those who are interested in registering or volunteering can contact Coley at steph@thewnac.com or 632-2226. More information is also available at thewnac.com.

The program is made possible by Platte Valley Companies, the North Platte Valley Artist Guild, the Panhandle Shrine Club, the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.