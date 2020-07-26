“Did you just miss?” Austin Rahmig asked Danika Bowl as they lay on the ground, .22 rifles in hand.

“Yeah, I missed yours,” Bowl said, laughing.

The two had just gone head-to-head in a shootout during the 4-H Shooting Competition at Rifle Sight Pass Range in Mitchell on Saturday morning. The event is part of the Scotts Bluff County Fair.

The two have been competing for six years, often against each other, and have developed a friendship that more often than not involves guns and competition.

“It’s really competitive,” Rahmig said.

At 14 years old, they both have competed at a national level, with Rahmig also competing at the Junior Olympics.

Bowl and Rahmig said the most challenging part of the competition is being watched — particularly if there’s someone important there.

“At Junior Olympics, you’ve got former Olympians behind you,” Rahmig said..

Bowl planned to compete there this year, but couldn’t because of COVID-19.

“We didn’t even get to finish it,” Bowl said.

Saturday offered a chance for the pair to try to best each other.

The competition talk was lighthearted, the two joking about trying to hit the other’s targets and nail the ones that had turned sideways.

It’s clear the sport provides an opportunity for friendships to grow, Mike Chrisman of the Western Nebraska 4-H Shooting Club said. Additionally, it teaches self-discipline and improves coordination, and the importance of paying attention and being safely. Numerous safety precautions are in place, including the required use of ear plugs and safety glasses.

“It’s an individual sport, but you compete on a team,” Chrisman said.

There were three different competitions at the range on Saturday. In addition to the .22 event, participants could compete in archery or rapid fire.

There were multiple shoot-offs and one boy managed a “Robin Hood” during the archery competition. Gavin Carrizales not only hit a bullseye, he put an arrow in the middle of the first one.

Chrisman said it is only possible to have the competition locally because of the generosity of the Svoboda family, who donated the use of the land and the range.

“Without them, this wouldn’t happen,” he said.