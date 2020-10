33 inmates, 10 employees confirmed as COVID-19 cases

GERING - Thirty-three inmates and 10 employees have been confirmed COVID positive at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center. There are no hospitalizations among inmates and many are asymptomatic, according to a press release from Panhandle Public Health District Thursday.

“The Scotts Bluff County Detention Center has been working closely with us and is following all the guidance provided by our state and local experts,” Paulette Schnell, Scotts Bluff County Health Department director said.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said, “We have been working with University of Nebraska Medical Center infectious disease specialists to actively manage the COVID response in the facility. We are following their recommendation of frequent testing and re-testing of over 200 inmates and over 70 staff along with quarantine protocols.”

Overman said, “There will likely be more positive cases among inmates and staff. Our goal remains that symptoms are mild and that we slow the spread.”

