75 years or older and wanting the COVID-19 vaccination? Sign up now

COVID vaccinations are advancing in the Panhandle with 4,200 doses received the week of Dec. 21, PPHD said, and officials are moving forward with plans to vaccinate elderly in the Panhandle communities.
In a press release, PPHD said that the doses of the Moderna vaccine received earlier this month was enough to cover everyone in Phase IA categories, such as workers in health workers, EMS and long-term care facilities. Most of the long-term care facilities are working with the federal Pharmacy Partner Program and will be getting their vaccinations in January through an additional allotment.
As the Panhandle receives more vaccine, Director Kim Engel said, the focus will be on people age 75 and older. Those residents in that population who are interested in being vaccinated are asked to sign up ahead of time. People who have signed up will be notified when vaccine is available in the coming weeks.
Anyone 75 and older and interested in getting a COVID vaccine is asked to call 308-262-5764 or 308-633-2866, ext. 101, and leave a message with your name, date of birth, county, and phone number. The form can also be completed at https://tinyurl.com/ycpxzr5d. Residents will be put you on the list and you will be called when vaccines are available. Officials advise that it may be several weeks, but people are asked to indicate their willingness to be vaccinated now.
"As we have committed throughout this entire COVID pandemic, public health and your local health care providers will be certain to keep you informed of when you are eligible. You can remain proactive by getting vaccinated when it becomes available to you, your family, and your loved ones," PPHD said in the release.
Additional information about the vaccine, COVID-19 and Panhandle data is available at pphd. org. For the most up-to-date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.