Alan Hartzler Community Fund receives grant from Oregon Trail Community Foundation for $5,000.

SIDNEY — The Alan Hartzler Community Fund announces it has received $5,000 grant from the Oregon Trail Community Foundation.

These funds will support the construction of the Alan Hartzler Memorial Basketball court in Sidney’s Legion Park.

Alan Hartzler was born and raised in Sidney and was always looking for ways to give back to the community. After his death, his family and friends wanted to find a way to honor Alan’s memory, and give back to the community that he was so heavily involved in. Hartzler was an avid sports lover, and especially loved coaching youth basketball.

The Alan Hartzler Community Fund set out to build an outdoor basketball court in his honor at Sidney’s Legion Park. With the grant funds received from Oregon Trail Community Foundation, as well as numerous other grants and fundraisers, the court is now over 90% funded. With funding nearly completed, the project is scheduled to start construction in the Spring of 2021 and upon completion the court will be gifted back to the City of Sidney.

If you are interested in learning more about the Alan Hartzler Community Fund, you can visit the Facebook page “Alan Hartzler Basketball Fundraiser” for upcoming fundraising events and construction updates. If you would like to donate to the Alan Hartzler Community Fund, you can visit https://www.otcf.org/donate-to-a-fund and select “Alan Hartzler Foundation.”

