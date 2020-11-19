Alliance announces Thanksgiving Day closures

ALLIANCE — The City of Alliance Facilities will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 in observance of Thanksgiving. This closure includes the Utility Office, Public Works and the Municipal Building.

The Alliance Municipal Landfill, Public Library, Knight and Sallows Museums and Public Transit will also be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 thru Saturday, Nov.28 for the holiday weekend.

Public Transit will still be running for all pre-scheduled riders on Sunday, Nov. 29.

Please contact the City Administration Offices at 308-762-5400 for any questions or for more information.

