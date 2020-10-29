Alliance Arts Council 2020-2021 begins Nov. 13 with health measures

ALLIANCE - The Alliance Arts Council’s 2020-2021 season is about to begin. After careful consideration and consultation with the artists and the proper authorities the determination has been made that the show can go on.

The Alliance High School Performing Arts Center is large enough to adequately distance audience members thus providing a safe and enjoyable arts experience.

— Masks will be required

—Ushers will direct seating so that recommended distancing takes place

— All state & PPHD guidelines will be followed

The first event of the season is Those Were The Days – The Spirit & Songs of the 60’s performed by William Florian, former singer of the famous 60’s group The New Christy Minstrels.

Florian will perform on Friday, Nov. 13 7 p.m. at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center.

Watch your mail for the full season brochure.

If you have any questions please direct them to allianceartscouncil@hotmail.com.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form