Alliance Arts Council beginning 2020-2021 season

ALLIANCE - The Alliance Arts Council’s 2020-2021 season is about to begin.

The first event of the season is Those Were The Days – The Spirit & Songs of the 60’s performed by William Florian, former singer of the famous 60’s group The New Christy Minstrels.

Florian will perform on Friday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m. at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center.

The Alliance High School Performing Arts Center is large enough to adequately distance audience members thus providing a safe and enjoyable arts experience.

— Masks will be required

—Ushers will direct seating so that recommended distancing takes place

— All state & PPHD guidelines will be followed

If you have any questions, please direct them to allianceartscouncil@hotmail.com.

