Alliance library hosts reading contests

ALLIANCE — The Alliance Public Library invites the public to join in upcoming reading adventures for all ages.

Alliance Public Library is hosting two Valentine’s Day contests for its sdult patrons. The first contest is “Blind Date with a Book.”

The library will have a display of various books to take on a Blind Date. You won’t know the title of the book until you check it out, but there are a few clues on the outside of each book to help you pick the right “date.” Check out and read a Blind Date book, and then enter into a drawing for a $50 gift certificate to a local restaurant.

For the second contest, the only requirement is to check out and read any book with the word “Love” in the title. The book can be any genre of your choosing. You can then enter your name into another drawing for a $50 gift certificate to a local restaurant. Both of these contests for adults will run from Jan. 14 until Feb. 11.

Beginning Jan.25, young people in grades 4 through 8 can participate in “Read Your Way Across the USA” which is a cumulative program featuring book selections from all 50 states. After completing a registration form, participants read and complete the program at their own pace with no set deadline. When they turn in their completed booklet at the circulation desk, they receive a prize.