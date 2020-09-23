Alliance Public Library closed

ALLIANCE — Due to a COVID-19 exposure and in an abundance of caution, the Alliance Public Library will remain closed to the public through Sept. 30.

They will reopen with normal hours on Oct. 1. As before, staff will be at the library to answer questions by phone and fill requests for materials from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. daily.

Staff are sorry for any inconvenience but are taking these precautions in the interest of public health.

Thank you for your patience and if you have any questions, please call, 308-762-1387

