Alliance starts street and alley tree trimming

ALLIANCE — Panhandle Tree Service will began trimming trees March 1 for the City of Alliance along streets and alleys.
Trees will be trimmed for electric line, streetlight and refuse truck clearance. The project will begin on Potash Avenue from First Street to Seventh Street and proceed east to Flack. Once those are complete they will be working from First street to 10th street, Box Butte to the west. This will be an ongoing project lasting well into the summer months.
Any questions or concerns please contact Public Works at 308-762-1907.