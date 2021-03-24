Alliance woman wins $262,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5

LINCOLN — Stephanie Schwaderer of Alliance won $262,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery.

Schwaderer purchased her ticket at J & J’s Pit Stop at 1308 W 3rd St. in Alliance. The ticket contained one play for the March 4 drawing with the winning numbers 12, 21, 22, 24 and 27.

When she saw what appeared to be her winning numbers drawn, Schwaderer said she didn’t believe it.

“I initially thought it was some sick cosmic joke,” she said. “I scanned it with the app on my phone and started yelling, ‘We just won the lottery.’”

She and her husband John drove back into town to scan the ticket at a convenience store to make sure they were seeing it right. They got confirmation and Schwaderer signed her ticket, wrapped it in a $2 bill and tucked the ticket into her wallet.

Schwaderer said they’ll be using their winnings to pay off their farm and to build a bakery where she’ll make breads, cinnamon rolls, muffins and more.

After the realization set in that she’d won, Schwaderer said it was an amazing feeling.

“I kind of freaked out,” she said. “Then I just vibrated for like 36 hours.”