ALLO recognized for veterans program

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, the Department of Labor recognized ALLO Communications as a recipient of the 2020 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony. The HIRE Vets Act Award began in 2018 and is the only federal level veterans’ employment award that recognizes businesses efforts to successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans in the workforce.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of four companies headquartered in Nebraska to receive the award. ALLO is dedicated to hiring veterans as they bring dedication and knowledge to our customers and company. If you are a veteran looking for your next mission and wanting to make a difference in your community, please check out our open positions. We are growing and looking to add you to our team,” Todd Heyne, Navy captain (Ret.) and ALLO director said.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by leading businesses that demonstrate commitment to attracting and retaining veterans. The award is based on criteria ranging from veteran hiring and retention, to providing veterans resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources and tuition assistance programs. The award’s requirements vary for small, medium and large employers and ALLO met all the large company requirements.