American Legion hosting Tastee fundraiser

GERING — The American Legion Auxiliary will be cooking Tastees, French Fries, salad, and dessert Friday night, Sept. 25.
The dinner will be held 5 p.m. at the American Legion in Gering.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
GERING — The American Legion Auxiliary will be cooking Tastees, French Fries, salad, and dessert Friday night, Sept. 25.
The dinner will be held 5 p.m. at the American Legion in Gering.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.