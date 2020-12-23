Area offices announce closures for holidays

Area offices have announced closures for the holiday.

The Scotts Bluff County Offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

The City of Alliance Facilities will be closing at 12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 and closed Friday, Dec. 25 in observance of the holiday. This closure includes the Utility Office, Public Works and the Municipal Building.

The Alliance Public Library, Knight and Sallows Museums will be closing at 12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 and resuming normal hours on Monday, Dec. 28.

The Alliance Municipal Landfill will also be closed at 12 p.m. through Saturday for the holiday weekend.

Public Transit will still be running from 6:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Thursday and will not run on Friday.

Please contact the City Administration Offices at 308-762-5400 for any questions or for more information.

