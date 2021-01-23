B & C Steel Donates $10,000 to Legacy of the Plains Museum

GERING – B&C Steel has recently donated $10,000 to the Legacy of the Plains Museum.

David Wolf, Executive Director, was pleasantly surprised to receive the generous donation.

“We would like to thank B&C Steel for their generous donation. They continue to be a huge supporter of our community, and they should be recognized for it.”

Wolf said the money will be used to help the Museum get through the slow winter months.

“Our summer months help us build up our revenue resources to get us through the slower winter months. With much of our tourism season impacted by the COVID Pandemic, the donation could not have come at a better time.”

The revenue will be used to help the museum continue their mission of preserving the legacy of the area and help initiate new programs such as the virtual classroom program and the upcoming podcast.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum at 308-436-1989.

