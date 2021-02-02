Banner Health Medical relocates Saturday clinic Changes go into effect on Feb. 6

TORRINGTON, Wyo. — Banner Health Medical Clinic is relocating its Saturday clinic permanently starting Saturday, Feb. 6 to its 625 Albany Ave. office.

The Banner Health Clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting Saturday, Feb. 6 at the new Albany Avenue location. Patients may use the northeast entrance to access the clinic for services.

The clinic is also open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed Sunday at the 625 Albany Ave. location. To schedule an appointment at the Banner Health Medical Clinic call 307-532-8758.

