Black Hills Energy raises nearly $760K for United Way

LINCOLN — Black Hills Energy today announced support of nearly $760,000 from its annual corporate United Way fundraising campaign to support 50 United Way agencies across its service area. Black Hills Energy and its employees have been fully committed partners with United Way for 76 years. More than 1,300 employees from all Black Hills Energy electric and gas subsidiaries across Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming supported the campaign, and Black Hills Corporation Foundation, the charitable arm of Black Hills Energy, is adding an additional 25 percent match to supplement employee pledges.

In Nebraska, more than 200 Black Hills Energy employees, along with the Foundation match, pledged over $127,000 to support 13 United Way campaigns across the state, including United Way of Western Nebraska.