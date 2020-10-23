Boos and Brews fundraiser canceled

Scottsbluff — Due to the new COVID-19 spread in our area, the West Nebraska Arts Center Board has decided to help keep the community safe and cancel its Boos & Brews Fundraiser. Despite the unfortunate action, the board feels it is in everyone’s best interest to take health precautions.

The Boos & Brews Fundraiser funds help with building repair projects, monthly maintenance, programming multigenerational classes and workshops, instructor fees, special events and gallery exhibits. The WNAC will make a witch hat with the names of those who would still like to donate to the WNAC in honor of Boos & Brews and will hang it in the gallery.

The arts center plans to offer other events and opportunities for the arts in the future. It expects additional funding from the Nebraska Arts Council that is being matched with the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. The WNAC has been encouraged to match this sum and would be grateful for any contribution the community can provide.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call 308-632-2226 or email steph@thewnac.com or michele@thewnac.com.

