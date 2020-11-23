 Skip to main content
Box Butte County RSVP Trees of Love 2020 gets underway
Box Butte County RSVP Trees of Love 2020 gets underway

ALLIANCE — Box Butte County RSVP invites the community to include a nursing home resident in your Christmas giving this year.

RSVP has set up a “Tree of Love” at Carter’s decorated with ornaments suggesting gifts for 50 residents of Highland Park Care Center. Organizers ask that you share in the true spirit of Christmas by stopping by Carter’s and select an ornament and purchase a gift for a nursing home resident.

Gifts purchased for this event should be left at Carter’s no later than Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Please contact Angie Flesner at 762-1293 for details and questions.

