Box Butte County RSVP Trees of Love 2020

ALLIANCE — Box Butte County RSVP invites the community to include a nursing home resident in your Christmas giving this year.

RSVP has set up a “Tree of Love” at the Bank of the West in Hemingford decorated with ornaments suggesting gifts for 30 residents of the Hemingford Community Care Center. People are encouraged to share in the true spirit of Christmas by stopping by and selecting an ornament and purchase a gift for a nursing home resident. Please remember to put on a mask before entering the bank.

Gifts purchased for this event should be left at Hemingford Community Care Center no later than Tuesday, Dec. 22. You can ring the bell at the front door and someone will meet you to grab it.

Please contact Angie Flesner at 308-762-1293 for details and questions.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form