Box Butte Development Corporation hands out awards

Large Business of the Year went to the Hemingford Clinic, an arm of GNMSS. This recent addition to the Village of Hemingford is a tremendous asset and enhancement to the quality of life for Hemingford residents. Great work Dale Wood Construction.

Last but certainly not least, our Tourism Partner of the Year is given to a partnership, business, or individual for their creative involvement in event creation, promotional efforts, visitor attraction and community enrichment. This year it was awarded to Becci Thomas of the Knight Museum & Sandhills Center. “Becci is a constant voice and advocate for local tourism, consistently bringing fresh ideas to the table, and willing to help in any way possible. As a regional historian and with her years of experience in the tourism industry, she has been an amazing resource and always available when questions arise.” - Amity Palmer, Director of Tourism at BBDC.

In other business, we retired three board members, John McGhehey - Alliance Development Corporation, Chris Mischnick - Mischnick Contractors & Builders, Matt Lakes - Parker-Hannifin, and elected two new members, Trabor Bauer - Bauer Farms & Jake Andersen - Parker-Hannifin. I want to thank our three outgoing members for their time and dedication in making Box Butte County better, and welcome our two newbies to the team.